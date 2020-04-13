Meghan and Harry in Los Angeles : their real estate agent made a pellet and reveals where they go to live

The couple is said to have finally set his sights on the sublime villa of Mel Gibson in Los Angeles. Total cost $ 15 million. Closer offers you to discover in pictures.

They are permanently installed in the United States, far away from Kate and William or any other member of the family. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have managed to find the property that they had in Los Angeles. According to the information of the Sunit would be the old villa of the actor Mel Gibson located in the prestigious area of Malibu. Total amount of this transaction : the $ 15 million dollars. The property was on sale from 2017 to two million dollars more. The information should not be disclosed but, very happy with the transaction, the real estate agent who takes care of their search, Andrea Pilot would be posted this week on the social networks : “Big news, prince Harry and Meghan have purchased the home of Mel Gibsonbefore you remove a catastrophe its publication a few hours later. For the anecdote, the house would have also been inhabited by the singer Britney Spears.

A need money quick

Harry and Meghan are trying to settle in the United States for several weeks. After having lived in Canada during the negotiations of the Megxit, they were sold out with Archie in Los Angeles, where the couple intends to rely on his friends and hopes to make fast career in order to be able to fund their lifestyle and, importantly, its security. Prince Charles, the father of Harry, was assured that he would continue to financially support his son. Harry and Meghan must also reimburse the expenses incurred for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage in the United Kingdom. Moving to Los Angeles, there is no doubt that Meghan Markle will quickly try to get back into film or television projects. It has also recently agreed to be the narrator of several future projects for Disney. The couple has also created his foundation : Archewell, a name given in honor of their baby Archie. Silent since the stand-by their social networks, the couple is not expected to return to the front of the stage before several months…

Don’t miss any article Closermag.fr receiving directly an alert via Messenger