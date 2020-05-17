Meghan and Harry : this precious council of Adele for the future of Archie

Since their installation in Los Angeles, the british couple live less than five minutes of Adele. The singer took the opportunity to give them some advice to stay discreet.

Since their withdrawal of royal life, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry live in Los Angelesin a still preliminary given by the actor Tyler Perry. An american living away from London and the rest of the crown royal which enables parents of little Archie to live in peace and quiet and discretion. And to raise their child, the couple was able to benefit from valuable advice from another mom star : Adele. In effect, as writes the Daily Mailthe singer, she also moved to Los Angeles has been a great help to simplify the installation of Meghan Markle and Harry on the west coast of the United States.

As Adele, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have had the opportunity to see on several occasions in recent times. “Adele has even recommended a school for Archie“writes the british magazine. The interpreter Hello also found the couple places where it preferred to go with full discretion. “She told them where they could bring Archie without being assaulted by fans“writes the Daily Mail. Advice very appreciated by the couple. According to a source close to Meghan and Harry, “Meghan admires the way that Adele has managed to get himself out of the spotlight while she is a huge star“.

The famous neighbours of Meghan and Harry

Since their meeting in 2018, the couple and Adele became friends. And now they live just 5 minutes away, it is not uncommon for Adèle to go to her new neighbors. Nothing surprising as the area Beverly Hills is full of homes of celebrities. Indeed, other large well-known personalities live in this place ultra-secure as Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom that will soon have their first child together, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, Eddy Murphy, Jennifer Lawrence or the best friend of the ex-actress Suits, Serena Williams. Another very close friend of the couple live there also : Elton John.

Sign up to the Newsletter Closermag.fr to receive free the latest news