Meghan Marke: Harry gives his opinion on the series The Crown!

Is Prince Harry a fan of The Crown? Meghan Markle’s husband confided in James Corden on the Late Late Show.

Harry made some very interesting confidences on the Late Late Show. Meghan Markle’s husband mentioned the Netflix series The Crown.

On February 25, 2021, Prince Harry appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden. He agreed to comment on his family’s portrayal on the Netflix series.

The Duke of Sussex even has a little idea for the actor who will be brought to play his role in the coming seasons. The latter therefore agreed to give his opinion on the very realistic details in the series.

If the press portrayed Charles and Camila as a couple at war, cold, Meghan Markle’s husband was keen to nuance the remarks. “They don’t pretend to be making information. It’s fiction, but it’s loosely based on truth,” he said.

And to continue. “Of course that’s not strictly accurate. It gives you a rough idea of what this lifestyle is, the pressures of putting duty and service before family and everything else, which can come from it,” said the father of the family. As you will have understood, the series does not pose a problem.

“I’m much more comfortable with The Crown than when I see stories written about my family, my wife, or myself. It’s obviously fiction, take it the way you want it,” Meghan Markle’s husband added to James Corden.

HARRY IS NOT UNCOMFORTABLE WITH THE CROWN SERIES

Harry has also confided in the British press about him. “I have a real problem with the press, that’s why I left London,” he said.

Since moving to California, Meghan and Harry have been very discreet. But again, that is not enough. The foreign press lambasted them and they were subject to the wildest rumors in international newspapers.

Not long ago, the couple launched a war against the English tabloids and they took them to court. The Duke of Sussex told James Corden that he had suffered from the image the press was sending back of him and how much his mental health had taken a hit.

“It was a very difficult time. So we all know how the British press can behave, it was harmful,” he told the Late Late Show. “So I did what any husband or father would have done, I had to shelter my family,” he continued.

Meghan Markle’s husband said he had suffered for months. “My mental health took a hit, I was unfairly devalued,” he told James Corden.