Meghan Markle accused of chasing ‘Clout’ and ‘Hollywood Life’, but she already had everything before the prince Harry

We all know that Meghan, duchess of Sussex, takes more than its fair share of criticism in the media. Since her relationship with prince Harry was made public, it seems that the tabloids are looking for a reason to hit her, and Megxit is no exception.

Now that Meghan and prince Harry have officially moved to Los Angeles, they are monitored by just about everyone in the whole world to see how things will unfold for them. Now, Meghan is accused of chasing after the “weight” and the “hollywood life”. But she already had everything before meeting prince Harry.

A source royal said that Meghan gets what she has always wanted

Meghan was born and raised in Los Angeles, California, and apparently, it didn’t take a lot of reasons to convince prince Harry to accept to move with it. While some fans may assume that Meghan wanted to simply return to an environment she knows and loves, as well as being close to his mother, Doria Ragland, there are also speculations that there were other reasons for the move.

According to Express, a source royal said that Meghan had chosen to move to California just for his own benefit. She knows that she and prince Harry are expected to earn millions, if not billions of dollars now that they have resigned as members of the royal family.

Not only that, but now that she is the wife of prince Harry, the source royal believes that Meghan knows that the ball is in his camp – it may require with which to work and to do it on his own terms, and not the reverse . In leaving England and returning to Hollywood, it seems that Meghan gets everything she has always wanted.

“This is the ideal outcome for her – she returned to Hollywood with a prince for show off and to choose with whom she wants to work and socialize rather than the reverse,” said a source to Express. “I think she has always wanted to be back here, she has always dreamed of the life style of hollywood in its own right and this kind of influence.”

Meghan was a household name and famous to full before you meet prince Harry

This afternoon, the duke and duchess of Sussex attended the annual service of the Commonwealth at Westminster abbey on the day of the Commonwealth, with Her Majesty the Queen and members of the royal family. The Commonwealth is a global network of 54 countries, working in collaboration towards the objectives of economic, environmental, social, and democratic common, and the Service today seeks to highlight the vast community that covers all geographic regions, religions, and cultures, embracing the diversity among its population of 2.4 billion people, of whom 60% were under 30 years of age. As president and vice-president of the @Queens_Commonwealth_Trust, the duke and duchess of Sussex have been passionate supporters of the Commonwealth after having spent many years working in close collaboration with the next generation of leaders of the Commonwealth. The theme of the Commonwealth for 2020 is to “Provide a common future: connect, innovate, transform”, putting the emphasis on the youth, the environment, trade, governance, the ICT (information and communications) and innovation. Whether working to protect the natural resources of the earth and preserve the planet for generations to come, to defend fair trade and empower the youth of today to transform the communities of tomorrow, the Service celebrates the ongoing commitment of the Commonwealth to provide an environment that is peaceful, prosperous and more sustainable. future for all. Photo © PA

There may be people who think that Meghan is after the glitz, the glamour and the fame that the move in California could offer her. But, the truth is that it has opened the way well before she and prince Harry will meet.

The duchess has had a career of actress successful for years, and thanks to his hard work and to her role of Rachel Zane in the drama legal Suits, she was already a familiar name. According to Good Housekeeping, Meghan has been initiated to the world of theatre when she was a young girl and always knew exactly what she wanted to do.

Those who think that Meghan is only “chasing the weight” seem to have forgotten that she already had it by itself! Vanity Fair reports that it had, in fact, all the weight she could have wished for, thanks to his blog, life style, The Tig, and his collaborations of fashion. Let’s not forget that Meghan was also a feminist at the time pre-royal, which means that it was concentrated well before marrying the grandson of the queen of England.

Meghan had a lot of friends famous

The relocation of Meghan and prince Harry in Los Angeles could be interpreted as a way of saying that she seeks to enter with the crowd of celebrities, but this could not be farther from the truth. While his circle of friends has certainly expanded since her marriage with prince Harry, the real fans certainly know that she had close relationships with famous people such as Misha Nonoo Serena Williams and Priyanka Chopra.

It seems that Meghan was already with the crowd “in” years before it is ever presented to his prince. Although some people jump to the conclusion that Meghan wants to attract the “weight” and the “hollywood life”, it turns out that she already had everything before the prince Harry.