Meghan Markle accused of trying to imitate the Queen

The Duchess and Prince Harry are establishing a royal base of their own in the United States.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are “establishing their own royal base” in the United States, said one insider commenting on the couple’s new Spotify podcast, “Archwell.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released a teaser clip on Spotify on Tuesday to introduce their podcast.

Speaking to the language expert of the English newspaper Express, Judi James, she said: “The Sussex promotion hints at their desire to separate from the House of Windsor and establish their own new royal brand.

He said: “The words used during this podcast trailer are crucial in terms of establishing the Sussex brand going forward.

Judi said: “Not only has there been a conscious decision to create a solid brand that is a world away from the Windsor brand, but that new brand seems to have a royal tone of its own, suggesting that Harry and Meghan are creating his own based in the United States, albeit one that fits his idea of how status and power should be used to ‘make the world a better place’ as Harry would put it. “

Meghan and Harry settled in the United States after leaving their royal duties earlier this year.

The couple recently drew criticism after signing a multi-million dollar deal with streaming giant Netflix.

Harry was asked to renounce the deal after Netflix showed various members of the British royal family portraying The Crown, which was not to the liking of royalty.