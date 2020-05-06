Meghan Markle admiration of Angelina Jolie, why dream-does she like him ?

It has now been a week that prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are more senior members of the british royal family. Now residents of Los Angeles, the parents of Archie can fly on their own wings. Started by Meghan Markle, who has already given her voice to the documentary the Elephant on the platform, Disney +, which has been made available online since 3 April. According to information from the Mirror, the duchess of Sussex wishes to continue his path in the narration of documentaries. And for that, she would like to get close to an actress who has all of its inputs in Hollywood and who is committed humanitairement : Angelina Jolie. “Meghan aspires to look like Angie for many years, it is an open secret,” said a source to the media, stating, “just as she has been so impressed by the princess Diana.”

A mutual admiration

In fact, the wife of prince Harry would be an unconditional fan of the ex-wife of Brad Pitt, and would be especially appreciative of the way she manages both her career but also her life as a mom. “His work for good causes and the UN speaks for itself, but Meghan marveled at the way Angelina has managed to balance this with a successful career at the box-office, and the education of six children,” said the source to the media in the uk. An admiration that would also work in the other direction. Always after the close of the former actress, Angelina Jolie would also be appreciative

