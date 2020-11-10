Meghan Markle admitted that television sets were a “wicked” place for children.

Although that helped her grow professionally, exposure to the industry at a young age also had an adverse effect, according to her.

Meghan Markle has been dabbling in the entertainment business since she was just a schoolgirl, and has been trying to make her name bigger ever since.

And while that helped her grow professionally, exposure to the industry at a young age also had an adverse effect, according to her.

Uncovered accounts of the former Suits star have been circulating on social media, where she recalls how she found herself trapped in an “awkward” place when she was still a schoolgirl.

In an old interview on The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson in 2013, Meghan restored her Californian image, despite having spent years working in Canada for the legal drama Suits.

“You can pinch me, I’m loyal,” Meghan said, stating that she was “one of the five” who grew up in Los Angeles.

She went on to reveal that her father Thomas Markle had been a cinematographer on ‘Married with Children,’ so she followed him on set every day after school for a decade.

“It’s a very wicked place for a little girl, because I was there in my school uniform, right?” she said.

“The guest stars would be like Traci Lords, Tia Carrere, you know, these are… those are some women!” She continued.

“I went to a Catholic girls’ school, so I was wearing a little schoolgirl uniform. But then you would see Traci Lords or Tia Carrere in a school uniform. My dad said, ‘No, Meg, that’s not the same… Different kinds of environment… Don’t get any idea,’ ”he added.