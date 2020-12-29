CELEBRITIES

Meghan Markle always dreamed of becoming a princess

As a child, the now Duchess of Sussex had the dream of being a princess, as she herself revealed.

Meghan Markle’s dream of becoming a princess reportedly sprang from when she was a child.

According to a report by The Sun, Meghan’s old blog Tig recounted this lifelong dream in great detail.

In the publication, the now duchess stated: “Little girls dream of being princesses. I, for my part, had to do with She-Ra, the Princess of Power. For those of you unfamiliar with the 80s cartoon reference, She-Ra is He-Man’s twin sister and a real sword-wielding rebel known for her strength. “

In it, the Duchess also made reference to Kate Middleton. “We are definitely not talking about Cinderella here. Adult women seem to retain this childish fantasy. Just look at the pomp and circumstances surrounding the royal wedding and the endless conversation about Princess Kate. “

