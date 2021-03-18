Meghan Markle and Harry about to launch an Apple TV series!

Recently, Meghan Markle and Harry gave an exclusive interview to Oprah Winfrey. And a financial agreement would have been signed!

Meghan Markle and Harry have a business acumen! By giving an exclusive interview to Oprah Winfrey, Sussex also reportedly reached a financial agreement with the talk show’s pope.

That’s all we’re talking about! On March 7, CBS revealed Meghan Markle and Harry’s explosive face-to-face interview with Oprah Winfrey. And the couple was not stingy in confidences about Megxit.

In particular, they pointed to the lack of support of the Firm in the face of their media lynching. According to the Duchess, the royal family and members of their staff have peddled multiple rumors to the media.

And that’s not all. According to them, Meghan Markle and little Archie were also victims of racism within the Windsor clan.

« I think there’s a reason why these tabloids are throwing end-of-year parties at the palace. They are hosted by the palace, the tabloids are there. There is construction at stake,” analyzed the former star of the series “Suits”.

But also: “From the beginning of our relationship, they attacked and incited so much racism, really. It meant that it changed the level of risk because it wasn’t just nasty gossip.”

He concluded: “It brought out a racist part in people. . . . And that changed the threat, the level of death threats. Everything has changed.”

MEGHAN MARKLE AND HARRY HAVE PLANS IN THEIR HEADS!

According to the Mail, Meghan Markle and Harry were not paid for their interview with Oprah Winfrey. However, Sussex wanted above all to create a huge buzz.

And all this media attention would be to promote a documentary series focused on mental health. This project led by Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey is expected to be available in the coming months on Apple TV.

A source close to Sussex who also works for Netflix and Apple even confirmed the news. Meghan Markle and Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey was part of the deal!

The famous presenter teased the project during her interview with Sussex. “Harry and I are working on this mental health series for Apple,” Winfrey said.

Could Meghan Markle be involved in their mysterious documentary series? Anything is possible!

In the turmoil, Sussex is well aware that its image is selling. And all their statements can have the effect of a bomb.

“The interview was powerful, emotional, and very personal. But let’s not forget that they are going into business now,” the prying informant for the Mail.

But also: “Netflix and Spotify have paid them large sums of money and these agreements are accompanied by a promotional expectation.” Beautiful ambitions that seem to worry the Windsors. Case to follow!