Meghan Markle and Harry accused of lying about their secret wedding!

Facing Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle and Harry claimed to have got together before their big wedding in 2018. But this information would be false!

On March 7, Meghan Markle and Harry assured Oprah Winfrey that they had secretly married before their grand ceremony in May 2018. Unfortunately for them, reverends assured that the Sussex would have… Lied!

Many months after the Megxit, Meghan Markle and Harry continue to be the favorite target of the tabloids. And for good reason on March 7, 2021, the couple gave an explosive interview to Ophrah Winfrey.

Faced with the pope of the talk show, the Sussex decided to deliver their truth following their break with the rest of the Firm. According to their claims, Archie’s parents went through a real hell.

So much so that Meghan Markle said she had suicidal thoughts. Attacked from all sides, the former “Suits” star lamented the Windsor clan’s lack of support.

For the Duchess, the royal family even confided false information to the press, thus fuelling her media lynching. And that’s not all!

She also claimed to have been a victim of racism and her little Archie was not spared before she was born. “And there were also conversations and concerns about the color of Archie’s skin when he was born. How dark-skinned he would be (…) Meghan Markle said.

He added: “There have been several conversations with Harry about our son’s skin color and the image it might give.”

MEGHAN MARKLE AND HARRY: THEIR INTERVIEW BACKFIRES!

Meghan Markle’s confidences shocked the world! But for several days, she has also been accused of lying about certain subjects.

During her interview with Oprah Winfrey, Archie’s mother claimed to have married Prince Harry “three days before the official wedding.”

Unfortunately for them, a person close to the latter has just undermined their version. For ChronicleLive, Mark Edwards (a reverend who works for various churches in Brunswick) strongly denied their comments.

For him, the union of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry took place on 19 2018 at St George’s Chapel. “Justin doesn’t celebrate private weddings…” Edwards said.

But also: “Justin had a private conversation with the couple in the garden about the wedding. But I can assure you that no weddings took place before the nationally televised event.”

On Twitter, Tiffer Robinson (another reverend) also tackled Meghan Markle. And it hurts!

“She can think of it as her wedding if she wants to,” reads the web. “Americans are far less concerned with the specifics of the laws of marriage than the English clergy are.” Case to follow then!