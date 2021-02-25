Meghan Markle and Harry accused of short-circuiting Elizabeth II?

Not long ago, Meghan Markle and Harry gave an interview to Oprah Winfrey! But the release date is very annoying in England.

Meghan Markle and Harry continue to divide across the Channel. This time, the British reproached them for broadcasting their interview with Oprah Winfrey on the same day of the Commonwealth celebration.

At the moment, Meghan Markle and Harry are often on the front page of the media! Since the Megxit, the couple is rather rare.

But whatever they do, the Sussex unleash passions to the great displeasure of the Firm. Based in Montecito, the parents of little Archie do their utmost to restore their image.

Last year, they were able to bail out their bank accounts through their contracts with Netflix and Spotify. Alongside all this, Meghan Markle and Harry are also very picky about choosing their interventions.

Not long ago, the Sussex gave an exclusive interview to their great friend Ophrah Winfrey. The famous presenter present at their wedding has always supported them in good times and bad.

The interview is scheduled to air via CBS on March 7. The only problem was that day Queen Elizabeth and other members of the Windsor clan will participate in a program to celebrate the Commonwealth.

The heights! Unsurprisingly, this little detail, by the way, has set the world on fire in England. For Richard Eden, the editor of the Daily Mail, Meghan Markle, and Harry are the crown.

THE ENGLISH CAN’T STAND MEGHAN MARKLE AND HARRY ANYMORE!

“If Harry and Meghan Markle cared about the Commonwealth, why did they agree to this date for their big Oprah interview?” Richard Eden took to Twitter.

In the thread of comments of her post, many Twittos shared her point of view. “They’re doing it on purpose, it’s no coincidence,” reads the publication. But also: “And after that, they will come and cry as they are used to doing.”

According to a study by YouGov, more than half of Britons say they want to boycott the Sussex interview. For its part, the Windsor clan changed its plans because of the pandemic!

This year, therefore, there will be no major public commemoration. Instead, Queen Elizabeth II decided to address her people via the BBC’s “A Celebration For Commonwealth Day.”

In England, it is rumored that the monarch would never have forgiven the Sussex for some of their actions. To punish them, Prince Charles’ mother would have decided to deprive them of their patronage.

Out for Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle and Harry would have indulged in this subject thinking certainly that they would not be taken away from them. Error!

“When the Duke and Duchess spoke, there was no question of them being deprived of their patronage for a second,” a source close to Archie’s parents told the Mirror. “They didn’t see it coming. Harry and Meghan thought they would keep them.’ Atmosphere!