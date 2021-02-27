Meghan Markle and Harry already know the sex of their baby?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will soon welcome their second child. And the tabloids are already wondering about the sex of the baby.

After a terrible miscarriage in July 2020, Meghan Markle and Harry will be parents again for the second time. But the big question everyone is asking is: will Archie have a little brother or sister?

The former Suits actress and Prince Harry recently made official their departure from the royal family. The news came just before Archie’s mother’s pregnancy announcement.

In fact, the couple had announced the good news in a nice Instagram post where we could see Meghan Markle, her already well-rounded belly, lying on Harry’s legs. Too cute!

According to several sources Meghan Markle has already been pregnant for five months, which implies that she would therefore be aware of the sex of her baby. Yes, the Duchess and the Duke of Sussex already know the answer.

Indeed, at this stage of pregnancy, the sex of the baby is already visible on the ultrasound. Is it a girl or a boy? Only the future will tell.

However, the couple should not reveal the first name of their second child until the latter arrives. Too bad!

One thing is for sure for their son Archie, Meghan Markle, and Harry was sure to have as their first child a boy. But what about their second child?

MEGHAN MARKLE AND HARRY ALREADY HAVE FIRST-NAME IDEAS

According to Carolyn Durand’s Biography Finding Freedom, Meghan Markle and Harry are not the styles of anyone waiting for D-Day to discover the sex of their second offspring. This suggests once again that they are well aware of the sex of their next baby.

According to royal expert Ingrid Seward, Meghan Markle and her husband will break British royal traditions. So they should choose a very original name.

According to the Daily Mirror, if it’s a boy, they might call it Red, Blue or Grey, or Redmond. Unusual names, then.

On the other hand, if Meghan Markle has a daughter, Diana’s first name ends up in the pipes. Otherwise, she could also be called Violet as Christina Milian’s daughter so. Or Ivy as Beyoncé’s daughter.

In addition, the names Daisy and Primrose are also in competition. In short, the prognostications are then open.

Besides, the bookies are already taking bets on Alfie and Alexandra. It seems that Archie’s parents do not reveal the sex of their second child before he is born. And even less his first name. Royal or family tradition obliges!

So we will have to wait a few more months to discover the new baby of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Besides, the baby should not have a royal title just like his older brother Archie.