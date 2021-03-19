Meghan Markle and Harry are going to swing at the royal family again?

Meghan Markle and Harry keep getting people talking about them. And it could be that new scoops about the royal family will be revealed.

Lately, Meghan Markle and Harry are waving the web. Indeed, their revelations about the royal family intrigue many. But all this is far from over.

A few days ago, the big interview with Meghan Markle and Harry was then broadcast. Indeed, the couple had confided in the famous Oprah Winfrey.

And the least we can say is that this meeting has caused a lot of talks. Internet users were, therefore, eager to discover these images. No wonder!

Recently residents of the United States, the two lovebirds then left the royal family. And for good reason, Meghan Markle and her husband had many conflicts with them. Ouch!

Moreover, Internet users thought that this move would ease tensions. And yet, this interview then comes to sow trouble.

Indeed, the royal family did not appreciate this approach at all. Then there’s panic on board. It’s not easy.

It must be said that Meghan Markle did not do things halfway. So it’s a cold shower for her beautiful family. Thin!

Between racism, attempted suicide, or even ill-being, the royal couple expressed the substance of their thoughts. And Meghan Markle may still have a lot of scoops to reveal.

MEGHAN MARKLE AND HARRY: NEW SCOOPS TO SWING?

So war seems to have been declared between Meghan Markle and the royal family. And it could be that the interview is just the beginning. The sequel promises to be explosive.

Indeed, the couple did not hesitate to drop large bombs. On the British Crown side, they do not intend to be complacent.

In fact, Paul Burrel, Princess Diana’s former butler, spoke about this for Closer UK. According to her, the worst is yet to come. That’s enough to intrigue Meghan Markle fans.

He said: “There are so many unanswered questions. Topics that were not addressed and things that didn’t fit. Unfortunately, I think this is far from over. »

He added: “I’m sure there are other secrets to be unearthed, more bombs to come. (…) Diana would have been devastated by this interview because of the gap it has created between Harry and William. »

He also explained: “Despite everything that happened between Diana and the royal family, she always had a lot of respect for them. Yes, there was a break-up with Charles but she loved the queen and was very proud that her two boys had royal blood. »

Indeed, the relationship of the two brothers must have weakened. And the worst may well be yet to come. Meghan Markle should be speaking quickly. Case to follow then.