Meghan Markle and Harry broke royal traditions by keeping Archie’s godparents a secret

Royal expert and Battle of Brothers author Robert Lacey has claimed that the Duke of Cambridge was “confused and unhappy” by Prince Harry’s decision to keep Archie’s godparents a secret.

According to a report by The Sun, Prince William and Kate Middleton followed the royal rule book when it came to their children, yet Meghan and Harry had different ideas, especially when it came to Archie’s christening.

Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor, born in May 2019, was baptized in the private chapel at Windsor Castle in July 2019.

The report says that instead of inviting the photographers to stand outside the chapel, Meghan and Harry made the entire day private and instead posted some of their own photos.

Traditionally, all members of the British royal family have godparents and are known as ‘patrons’.

As Lacey writes, “The Secret Sponsor” sounds unreliable. And it is an ingredient of the representative monarchy of Great Britain that people should have a right to know who is giving moral guidance to their possible future king or queen. ”

Royal babies reportedly tend to have around six godparents and there are rumors that Meghan and Harry had chosen Tiggy Pettifer, Harry’s good friend Mark Dyer, and another friend Charlie van Staubenzee as Archie’s godparents, however. the royal couple has not confirmed these reports.