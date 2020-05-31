Meghan Markle and Harry : check out the exorbitant price of their protection in Los Angeles

The relocation of Meghan Markle and prince Harry in Los Angeles does not stop to talk. By renouncing their duties and royalty from far of England, the parents of Archie thought they could sink peaceful days, but for this they have had to hire a large team to ensure their safety. Those who are the neighbours of the singer Adele are protected by the agents that protect the most famous people of Hollywoodas shown by the Sunday Mirror.

The team that monitors and protects Meghan, Harry and Archie has been made available by Gavin de Becker, the former chief of security of president Ronald Reagan. Of course, the price of such a device is very high… What are up to 7.000£or nearly 7.700€, that those who have celebrated their second wedding anniversary pay for the insurance of peace. As a reminder, already in Canada, the exorbitant cost of their security had been controversy…

A company very select !

The firm of Becker protects 90 families and those most vulnerable on the planet and it is the reason why celebrities are calling it. A source told the Sunday Mirror : “Harry and Meghan have full confidence in the firm of Becker and they are highly recommended. It is the largest security company in Los Angeles and by far the most respected.“

In addition to being a friend of Oprah Winfrey and Alanis Morissette, Gavin de Becker would have for customers : the boss of Amazon, Jeff Bezos, Tom Hanks, Jennifer Lawrence, Madonna, or Barbra Streisand.

