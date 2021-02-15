Meghan Markle and Harry close to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris?

Did you know that? Meghan Markle and Harry are very close to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Since moving to Los Angeles, Meghan Markle and Harry have made many friends. And among them, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Previously, the Royal Family was very close to Michelle and Barack Obama. And this time, it turns out that Meghan and Harry are very close to Joe Biden. That’s all it is.

Indeed, Elle magazine states in its British edition that Joe and Jill Biden have close relations with the British army. And especially with Harry. We’ll explain.

Elle magazine reports that the Bidens co-created the Joining Forces with former First Lady Michelle Obama. Jill Biden has always highlighted the work done by Prince Harry.

Since 2013, Harry and Meghan Markle have been giving a lot of their time to the army. Harry met Michelle Obama at the White House in 2013. So they discussed it together. Harry hosted a reception in Washington in 2013 to receive former veterans injured in combat.

And that’s when Meghan Markle and Harry met Jill Biden. This meeting was repeated the following year. The prince has decided to restore his public image with an official trip to the Warrior Games.

MEGHAN AND HARRY, VERY CLOSE TO JOE BIDEN AND KAMALA HARRIS

On Wednesday, January 20, at the long-awaited inauguration of Joe Biden, Meghan Markle and Harry were also present. The couple who were not seen by the photographers were however in the area…

When the First Lady went alone to the 2014 Invictus Games in London, Joe Biden had allowed himself a little joke in the press. “Jill went to London for the Games. She’s spending too much time with Prince Harry. It’s almost suspicious! »

Joe Biden, who spoke of this in a humorous manner, has a friendly relationship with Prince Harry. For her part, Jill Biden talked a lot about her adopted son, Beau, who had fought in Iraq.

Joe Biden’s wife has always been very proud to be the mother of a soldier. It has therefore decided to support the cause of ex-military personnel, military personnel, and their families.

Since then, it has been rumored that Meghan and Harry regularly visit Washington. To meet Joe and Jill Biden. The princely couple made many friends in the United States.

In 2016, Joe Biden, Harry, and Jill met at the Invictus Games in Orlando. They attended a rugby match together. And that’s not all.

For the occasion, Joe Biden again told The Guardian that Jill and Harry “having too much time together.” Always in the tone of humor.

When Beau Biden tragically died, Harry was there for the Biden family. And since then, they have had a special relationship. It’s a chance.