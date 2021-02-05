Meghan Markle and Harry finally unveil their amazing greeting card!

Ex-Duchess Meghan Markle and Prince Harry finally unveil their greeting card! We’ll give you more details.

Meghan Markle and Harry’s greeting card has finally been unveiled!

Yes, it is February and we are still talking about new year greeting cards. Of course, we have the right to wish our family and colleagues a happy new year until 31 January.

But some seem to have fallen behind! This is the case of former Duchess Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry.

The wishes of both spouses have been desired! Thus, several royal columnists, journalists, or anonymous did not fail in their duty to wish them a happy new year.

And they didn’t get a response from the couple! At least they only received it for one or two days!

So job problems or real oversight on the part of Sussex? We’ll never know!

In any case, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have finally sent their wishes for 2021. It’s about time!

In fact, those who received their greeting cards were rather surprised to discover it. First of all, probably because it is almost the end of the first week of February.

Some might not have been waiting for him anymore! But mostly because their long-awaited card is pretty special.

It can be said that the couple did not choose a classic photo in front of the Christmas tree. Not even a family photo for that matter! We’re telling you more.

MEGHAN MARKLE AND HARRY CHOOSE AN UNEXPECTED PHOTO

So Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have decided to propose something different this year. The couple did not take a classic photo in front of the tree-like many members of the royal family.

They didn’t do like Kate and William either, who had chosen a cool photo with their kids on their lap. So we can imagine that they took a great picture in their new home with little Archie. Well, the answer is no!

Meghan Markle and Harry chose to send a press photo. And not the best!

The cliché is not very glamorous! It shows Harry giving a speech.

His wife protects him from the rain by holding a large umbrella over his head. The couple seems happy as they smile.

But we think they could still have made the effort to choose a better photo for the occasion. After all, we only wish a happy new year once a year!

After a long wait, we finally discover the rather mundane wish card of Sussex. The photo in question was taken during their trip to Australia in October 2018. The young woman had just announced that she was pregnant with the little prince.