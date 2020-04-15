Meghan Markle and Harry humiliated : this bad joke which they would be well spent

It was a project that they really cared, since their departure of the british royal family. Now, again, ordinary citizens, Meghan Markle and prince Harry have announced the launch of their foundation “Archewell”, which is supposed to replace their old brand “Sussex Royal”. A name that has not been chosen at random, since it refers to their son, Archie. The brother of the prince William and his wife have also pointed out that the Greek word “Arche” means “source of action”. Problem : the nice intention has been marred by a bad joke of hackers.

In fact, the duke and duchess of Sussex, now confined to Los Angeles, have not been able to register the domain name of Archewell Foundation, which has been recovered by hackers, as reported by the Daily Mail. Internet users are thus redirected to YouTube, and more exactly on the video clip of Kanye West and Jamie Foxx, Gold Digger, dating back to 2005. Fun fact : the husband of Kim Kadarshian had himself been a victim of a joke of the same ilk in 2015.

Still, Meghan Markle and Harry, the timing of their announcement plays against them. In effect, the establishment of their foundation was delayed because of the pandemic of the Covid-19, which has led to nearly 1.5 million victims in the world April 9, 2020.

Most importantly, the unveiling of their work of charity coincided with the transfer of the british Prime minister Boris Johnson in intensive care. “It was the worst possible time. If I was Harry and Meghan, I would have slept until this situation is over,” exclaimed the biographer royal Phil Dampier, in the Daily Mail.

On his side, the couple claimed to have been forced to reveal the news, after the documents of their new foundation have been made public in the press.

