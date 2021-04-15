Meghan Markle and Harry not ready to see each other again right now!

Prince Harry is currently in London. And he’ll have to wait a little longer to find Meghan Markle and Archie!

This weekend, Prince Harry landed in London following the death of Prince Philip. Because of the pandemic, he could wait a few more days before he can find Meghan Markle and Archie in Montecito.

MEGHAN MARKLE AND HARRY DON’T WANT TO TAKE ANY CHANCES

For several days, the Firm has been in mourning. And for good reason, on April 9, Prince Philip gave his last breath at the age of 99.

In the wake of the announcement, Prince Harry took the necessary action to return to England as a matter of urgency. But Archie’s dad also made the trip alone!

Indeed, Meghan Markle and Archie stayed in California. Pregnant for several months, the Duchess must spare herself!

She did not have the consent of her doctor to accompany her husband to Europe. “Her pregnancy is too late to fly and it is recommended that she rest for the last few months,” a source close to Sussex told Us Weekly.

But also: “They take this recommendation very seriously… Because she’s had a miscarriage before. Doctors don’t think the stress of all this is worth it that she might lose another baby.”

And that’s not all. Knowing that she is not unanimous in the UK, Meghan Markle would have preferred to stay behind and be discreet.

The former star of the series “Suits” will accompany the royal family by thought on April 17 at the funeral of Prince Philip. Which, as a reminder, should be held at Windsor Castle.

THE SUSSEX WILL HAVE TO WAIT BEFORE THEY FIND THEMSELVES

Pandemic obliges! Prince Harry is also expected to isolate himself until his grandfather’s funeral this weekend.

But once the ceremony is over, Prince William’s brother won’t be able to find Meghan Markle and their little Archie right away.

According to the Daily Mail, he will have to submit to 14-day isolation when he returns to California. In the United States, pregnant women are considered to be at “increased risk of disease” at this time of health crisis.

Non-vaccinated people should isolate themselves at home for 7 days. Get tested and stay away from pregnant women for 14 days after returning to the Americas,” said the tabloid, which did not specify whether Prince Harry was vaccinated or not.

At this delicate time, Prince Harry would do his utmost to support his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II. If Meghan Markle’s absence makes people talk across the Channel, the monarch would be accommodating and “would like her to stay safe and healthy for the baby.”

According to some tabloids, Prince George’s aunt is also scheduled to give birth in June. A little girl who will soon point the tip of her nose…