Meghan Markle and Harry reclusive in their villa in Los Angeles?

They’re compared to the Loch Ness monster. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have lived in Montecito, Los Angeles, since the Megxit.
So that’s what our colleagues at L’Expressreported. Actor Rob Lowe lives only a mile from the former Duke and Duchess.
However, he only saw Prince William’s brother once. So he saw it in his car. So surprised to find himself face to face with him that he followed his vehicle.
And this, all the way to their home. The reason? Actor Rob Lowe wanted to make sure it was Meghan Markle’s husband.
In fact, he was really surprised. And for good reason, Prince Harry would be wearing a ponytail now. Short hair would be ancient history!
A funny anecdote that the comedian did not hesitate to tell in the show The Late Late Show with James Cordon.
The guest said: “I am in my basement, like you, in my house in Montecito. I just met your countryman, the English treasury, Prince Harry, at a red light ten minutes ago. »
MEGHAN MARKLE HAS RICH NEIGHBORS
And if they live reclusive in their villa, which has access only by a private road, it is no accident. At home, the old Sussex has it all.
Namely, nine bedrooms and 16 bathrooms. That’s all it is! So they can lead a quiet life out of sight, and never tire of their routine.
The icing on the cakes, the parents of little Archie manage to escape the many paparazzi who roam around their estate.
A serenity they owe to Prince Charles, who gave them a nice financial boost. And to Doria Ragland, the former actress’s mother, to take care of their boy.