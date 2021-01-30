CELEBRITIES

Meghan Markle and Harry reclusive in their villa in Los Angeles?

Posted on

Since moving to Montecito, Los Angeles, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry have reportedly been living in their villa.

Ever since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry relinquished their royal duties, they have been very discreet. They would never leave their villa in Los Angeles.

They’re compared to the Loch Ness monster. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have lived in Montecito, Los Angeles, since the Megxit.

However, little Archie’s parents never show the tip of their nose. At least, very rarely. The old Sussex are very discreet.

So that’s what our colleagues at L’Expressreported. Actor Rob Lowe lives only a mile from the former Duke and Duchess.

However, he only saw Prince William’s brother once. So he saw it in his car. So surprised to find himself face to face with him that he followed his vehicle.

And this, all the way to their home. The reason? Actor Rob Lowe wanted to make sure it was Meghan Markle’s husband.

In fact, he was really surprised. And for good reason, Prince Harry would be wearing a ponytail now. Short hair would be ancient history!

A funny anecdote that the comedian did not hesitate to tell in the show The Late Late Show with James Cordon.

The guest said: “I am in my basement, like you, in my house in Montecito. I just met your countryman, the English treasury, Prince Harry, at a red light ten minutes ago. »

MEGHAN MARKLE HAS RICH NEIGHBORS

In any case, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry don’t just have Rob Lowe as famous and wealthy neighbors. Yes, they live in a very upscale neighborhood.
Thus, the two lovebirds can claim to live not far from Ellen DeGeneres, according to the Information of the Mirror.
Among their neighbors are also Oprah Winfrey, just that! Just like Gwyneth Paltrow, who is no longer presented as she is known.
So it’s understandable that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have decided to move to the area. At least they live in peace.

And if they live reclusive in their villa, which has access only by a private road, it is no accident. At home, the old Sussex has it all.

Namely, nine bedrooms and 16 bathrooms. That’s all it is! So they can lead a quiet life out of sight, and never tire of their routine.

The icing on the cakes, the parents of little Archie manage to escape the many paparazzi who roam around their estate.

A serenity they owe to Prince Charles, who gave them a nice financial boost. And to Doria Ragland, the former actress’s mother, to take care of their boy.

Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

244
CELEBRITIES

TOM HANKS IS BALD – AND YOU WILL HAVE A HARD TIME RECOGNIZING HIM!

172
CELEBRITIES

Baby Archie draws massive praise as he wishes people ‘Happy New Year’

171
CELEBRITIES

Billie Eilish loses 100,000 followers on instagram for photos published

167
CELEBRITIES

Liam Payne believes “there’s a lot to come” for One Direction

164
CELEBRITIES

Queen Elizabeth II delivers an emotional New Year’s message

158
CELEBRITIES

Tom Cruise invests in anti-Covid-19 set

115
CELEBRITIES

Elton John talks sobriety with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

108
CELEBRITIES

John Legend warns of scam using his name

97
CELEBRITIES

Superman returns married with two children

92
CELEBRITIES

These are Meghan Markle’s New Years resolutions

To Top