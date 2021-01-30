Meghan Markle and Harry reclusive in their villa in Los Angeles?

Since moving to Montecito, Los Angeles, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry have reportedly been living in their villa.

Ever since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry relinquished their royal duties, they have been very discreet. They would never leave their villa in Los Angeles.

They’re compared to the Loch Ness monster. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have lived in Montecito, Los Angeles, since the Megxit.

However, little Archie’s parents never show the tip of their nose. At least, very rarely. The old Sussex are very discreet.

So that’s what our colleagues at L’Expressreported. Actor Rob Lowe lives only a mile from the former Duke and Duchess.

However, he only saw Prince William’s brother once. So he saw it in his car. So surprised to find himself face to face with him that he followed his vehicle.

And this, all the way to their home. The reason? Actor Rob Lowe wanted to make sure it was Meghan Markle’s husband.

In fact, he was really surprised. And for good reason, Prince Harry would be wearing a ponytail now. Short hair would be ancient history!

A funny anecdote that the comedian did not hesitate to tell in the show The Late Late Show with James Cordon.

The guest said: “I am in my basement, like you, in my house in Montecito. I just met your countryman, the English treasury, Prince Harry, at a red light ten minutes ago. »

MEGHAN MARKLE HAS RICH NEIGHBORS

In any case, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry don’t just have Rob Lowe as famous and wealthy neighbors. Yes, they live in a very upscale neighborhood.

Thus, the two lovebirds can claim to live not far from Ellen DeGeneres, according to the Information of the Mirror.

Among their neighbors are also Oprah Winfrey, just that! Just like Gwyneth Paltrow, who is no longer presented as she is known.

So it’s understandable that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have decided to move to the area. At least they live in peace.