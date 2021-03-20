Meghan Markle and Harry secretly supported by Queen Elizabeth!

According to The Sun, Queen Elizabeth II would not blame Meghan Markle and Harry for giving a shocking interview to Oprah Winfrey!

The interview with Meghan Markle and Harry continues to make the headlines. But according to “The Sun”, if the Sussex has annoyed some members of the Windsor clan… Queen Elizabeth wouldn’t hold it against them.

Since the Megxit orchestrated last year, Meghan Markle and Harry were rather discreet. Settled in their sublime villa in Montecito, the couple has prepared multiple projects in the utmost secrecy.

But on March 7, 2021, “CBS” exclusively aired the long-awaited interview with Archie’s parents with Oprah Winfrey. And they were not stingy in confidences!

Facing the camera, the Duchess pointed to the lack of firm support for them. According to her, some members of the royal family (as well as their staff) participated in their media lynching.

“I don’t know how they would expect that after all this time we could just keep quiet if they play an active role in peddling lies about us,” the former “Suits” star said.

Behind the scenes, Meghan Markle also claimed to have been a victim of racism. Just like his son Archie.

“There were also conversations and concerns about the color of Archie’s skin when she was born (…),” the Duchess lamented. There have been several conversations with Harry about our son’s skin color and the image it might give (…)“.

MEGHAN MARKLE AND HARRY HAVE DISAPPOINTED MEMBERS OF THE WINDSOR CLAN!

According to some English tabloids, the royal family was shocked by the revelations of Meghan Markle and Harry! Even the bell rings on the side of English public opinion.

“The whole family is saddened to learn how difficult harry and Meghan have been in recent years …

But also: “The issues raised, especially those related to race, are of concern. Although some memories may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be treated by the family in private.”

But according to The Sun, Queen Elizabeth II would do anything to resolve the situation internally. Moreover, the monarch would not be angry with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

“She’s not angry, she’s just sad,” said a source close to the Windsors. “They have always been concerned about her and the Queen is very protective of her .A. Harry. They always supported her when Meghan arrived.”

“They were much less worried when they saw that she was very happy with her,” she said.

Rare confidences that undermine the explosive confidences of the Sussex couple. Case to follow!