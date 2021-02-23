Meghan Markle and Harry support a women’s home in Dallas!

Meghan Markle and her husband, Prince Harry help a women’s home in Dallas! We’ll give you more details.

The former Duchess of Sussex and her husband have decided to help the people of Texas. You should know that this southeastern U.S. state has gone through a historic crisis caused by extreme winter conditions!

More than 4 million homes were left without electricity and therefore heat. Frozen and slippery roads have been the scene of several accidents, sometimes fatal.

Several deaths are also deplored. There are victims of drowning, house fires, hypothermia, and carbon monoxide poisoning.

So Meghan Markle and Prince Harry got closer to a women’s home in Dallas to help them. Thanks to their Archewell Foundation, the couple decided to make a donation to the home.

It was the representatives of the household who shared the news on their social networks. They wanted to thank Meghan Markle and her husband for their generosity.

“Today, the news of our damage has reached Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex!” can be read on the Twitter post. “Thanks to their association, they support us by renovating the roof of all our homes. And by helping us meet our immediate needs,” the home’s representatives say. But we don’t know the amount of the donation.

MEGHAN MARKLE AND HARRY: HAND ON HEART

Meghan Markle and Harry have therefore given a huge helping hand to the home through their association Archewell. The fireplace had to close due to bad weather.

Every year, no less than 3,700 women and children benefit from the Genesis Home. Thanks to the donation of the couple and 50 other donors, the home was able to reopen its doors again. That’s very good news, then.

The leader of the association is pleased to be able to count on the support of his donors. He explains that thanks to Meghan Markle and Harry, the home will be able to get back on its feet.

“Not only will this donation meet our critical needs of the moment, but it will also shine an international spotlight on violence against women and children,” he said. This gesture proves once again that the princely couple still cares about their charitable commitments.

Their Archewell Foundation is one of their most important projects since Megxit. In January 2020, the couple announced their desire to create an association at the same time as their desire to leave the royal family.

Its launch was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Finally, the Archewell site has been accessible since October 21. The couple is, therefore, determined to help those in need. And that’s just the beginning. Case to follow.