Meghan Markle and Harry unmanageable before Archie’s birth?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry would have been unbearable before the birth of their son Archie!

Lately, the modification of the birth certificate of little Archie is making a lot of ink. Indeed, the son of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex finds himself at the heart of all the discussions.

You should know that Meghan Markle would have changed her first name Rachel Meghan to the title Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex. So the English tabloids took over the story.

In fact, the young mother was not short of a reaction. Annoyed by all these stories, she decided to set the record straight.

It states that it was simply responding to a request from the Palais. But the annoyed Buckingham Palace in turn was quick to react.

But while this case is far from over, a royal expert Rebecca English has just revealed new information about the birth of little Archie! The Daily Mail reporter revealed that the couple had become unbearable during that time.

You should know that this is the same media with which Meghan Markle is at war. The young woman accuses them of disclosing information about her private life against her will. Suffice to say that the newspaper has not finished shedding light on all its secrets.

MEGHAN MARKLE AND HARRY DETERMINED TO PROTECT ARCHIE’S PRIVACY

By the spring of 2019, Meghan Markle had reached the end of her pregnancy. With Archie’s birth imminent, Prince Harry is said to have become obsessed with keeping information about his son strictly secret.

Thus, the young parents did everything to ensure that no one knew the place of birth of their son. Only their main collaborators could know. Yes, I did.

“Behind the scenes, things were so tense that more than one public servant – as I know from personal experience – was reduced to tears of frustration and spite,” explains Rebecca English. But this frustration went beyond the walls of the palace.

Indeed, the British people who usually know everything about the royal family had no information! At the time, Prince Charles and Lady Diana had made public all the details of the birth of the two princes.

Kate Middleton and Prince William did the same for the birth of their 3 children! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided otherwise.

The prince was very determined to preserve the privacy of his small family. A few months later, the couple decided to leave the UK.

The couple and their son moved to the United States. They hope to have a quieter life away from prying eyes. Case to follow.