Meghan Markle and Harry will give an interview to Oprah Winfrey!

Meghan Markle and Harry continue to make a name for themselves. Besides, they’ll give an interview to Oprah Winfrey. And that promises to be explosive.

Meghan Markle and Harry keep getting people talking about them. Thus, their next interview with Oprah Winfrey is already starting to shake the Web.

For several months now, Meghan Markle has been shaken up on social media. And for good reason, she then shows herself as the little rebel of the royal family. Yes, I did.

Besides, it seems that the pretty brunette is the opposite of her sister-in-law Kate Middleton. It is true that the two women do not share much. The situation must not be easy for the two brothers.

But tensions seem to have subsided. The two women were separated by thousands of kilometers. Phew!

Pretty Meghan Markle now lives in Los Angeles with Harry and little Archie. Far from royalty, they then seem happier than ever.

Moreover, this happiness continues to grow. And for good reason, the couple has just announced a happy event. In a few months, young parents will welcome a second child.

In short, everything seems to be going well in the royal family. And to conclude all this good news, Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton even exchanged a few words during an appearance on Zoom for the holiday season.

And yet, a future interview comes to sow trouble. So Meghan Markle and Harry are going to indulge Oprah Winfrey.

MEGHAN MARKLE AND HARRY INTERVIEW OPRAH WINFREY

On March 7, Meghan Markle and her husband will give a 90-minute interview to Oprah Winfrey. And so this event will mark a great media comeback.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will therefore confide in each other about their new life in the United States. But that’s not all. Her new pregnancy, their marriage, the media pressure, or their future professional projects will then be discussed.

This interview should therefore be very intimate. That’s enough to worry the rest of the royal family. And for good reason, this interview recalls the mythical interview of Princess Diana in 1995.

In fact, Meghan Markle and Harry did not notify Buckingham Palace. And for good reason, the couple decided to place themselves as a non-active member of the royal family.

And yet, out of simple courtesy, Harry’s family would have liked to have been informed. For example, the royal expert of the British newspaper Russell Myers confided in him.

He then explains: “If you want to detonate a nuclear bomb like this, by doing a huge interview that will undoubtedly attract the attention of the global media, the decent thing to do would be to tell the Queen that you are going to do it.”

In summary, this interview could therefore cause a break between Meghan Markle and her in-laws. Case to follow then.