Meghan Markle and Harry will tell the truth about the royal family?

On March 7, Meghan Markle and Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey will air on CBS. And it’s going to hurt!

Not long ago, Meghan Markle and Harry did an interview with the famous Oprah Winfrey. And many think the Sussex could settle their scores with the rest of the Windsor clan.

2021 seems to sign the great media comeback of Meghan Markle and Harry. For several months now, the Sussex have been living completely in a recluse in their sublime home in Montecito.

Away from prying eyes, they raise their little Archie in peace. By pararelinging all this, they also took the opportunity to potter countless projects in the utmost secrecy.

Last year, Meghan Markle and Harry formalized their partnerships with Netflix and Spotify. For several million dollars, they agreed to produce various documentaries on subjects of their choice.

A nice marketing move for both groups! In any case, on March 7th you will know more about their new life in the United States.

Indeed, that day via CBS will air the long-awaited interview of Sussex with Oprah Winfrey. According to a source close to the couple, they allegedly indulged without a filter on the front and after Megxit.

“The interview will shed light on what they went through,” an indiscreet informant said for “E! News.” According to him, the Sussex would feel extremely “relieved” to have left the Firm. And above all “officially released.”

MEGHAN MARKLE AND HARRY WORRY THE ROYAL FAMILY!

To enhance their image, Meghan Markle and Harry could talk about their relationship with the rest of the Windsor clan. Even if you scratch a few without naming names.

As a reminder, the Sussex went through a hell of a lot after their marriage in 2018. Attacked from all sides in the media, they would have experienced very badly the lack of support of the royal family.

“They’re going to talk about how mental health came into play and how it affected them,” said our colleagues at “E! News.” And that’s not all!

Prince Harry could also talk about tensions with Prince William. To this day, Prince George’s father would never have forgiven him for some of his actions.

And vice versa. Atmosphere!

“Harry and William are on two different paths,” added the anonymous source for “E! News.” In any case, Meghan Markle and Harry seem to want to move forward.

For nothing in the world, the Sussex would not want to become active members of the Firm again. They recently reported this to Queen Elizabeth II.

As a result, their last sponsorships were withdrawn. The only problem was that Archie’s parents were reported to have been engaged in this with Oprah Winfrey.

“When the Duke and Duchess spoke, it was never contemplated that they would have their patronage taken away,” an informant told The Mirror. The choice of the monarch would have taken the couple by surprise. Case to follow!