Meghan Markle and Harry: will their second child have a title?

Meghan Markle and Harry will welcome their second child and everyone is wondering if their next baby will have a royal title.

The announcement of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s second child has delighted fans around the world. But will their child have a royal title?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry spin the perfect love away from the British royal family. They decided to move to Los Angeles alongside the American girl’s family.

And nothing can stop them. For even if they have renounced their royal duties, this does not prevent them from having a very busy schedule.

Indeed, the couple signed a very juicy contract with the music streaming platform Spotify. To produce a series of new podcasts. A program called “Archewell Audio.” A name that of course refers to their son Archie, born in May 2019.

And Archie will soon becomebig brother. That’s right, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced this big news on Instagram a few weeks ago.

In the heart of a garden, the couple posed for their photographer friend. And so unveiled the rounded belly of the mother. A cliché that won over the fans as well as the media who were quick to share the news.

And besides, everyone is wondering if Meghan Markle’s baby will have a royal title.

MEGHAN MARKLE’S SECOND CHILD TO HAVE ROYAL TITLE

Meghan Markle is a few months away from giving birth. And fans are asking a lot of questions about this baby’s future.

The couple now lives in the United States. And so it is very likely that their child will be born on American soil. This means that he will be able to benefit from dual nationality. More than now to know if Meghan Markle will stay in California or go to England for the occasion.

This future baby will be the eighth of the royal lineage. This means that he will have little chance of ever ascending to the throne. Just like his brother Archie for that matter. Yes, he could have become the Earl of Dumbarton. But his parents refused to give him a royal title. His name is simply Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.

And according to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s relatives, it will be the same for the youngest. They want to follow the same approach for their future child. And so don’t give him a royal title.

One thing is for sure. The couple wants to get as far away from the royal family as possible. And refuses to give such important titles to their children.

Indeed, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex prefer to remain discreet. And live a normal life in Los Angeles away from the crown. A way for them to cut ties with their other family who run Britain.

