Meghan Markle and Prince Harry: after Netflix, they sign with Spotify!

Free from any royal engagement since March 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have decided to make a living on their own. And it is already on track for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, after the signing of a new juicy contract …

Last September, already, in the columns of the New York Times , they announced an ambitious project with Netflix, centered on “the creation of informative content but also a vector of hope (…) inciting action “.

After this first check, estimated by Deadline, at 150 million dollars, the parents of little Archie signed with another powerful streaming platform … Spotify!

In a press release, an ” exclusive multi-year partnership with Archewell Studio ” (their company) was announced. According to the text, “ Archewell Audio will provide programming that uplifts and entertains audiences around the world ” in the form of a free podcast.

This content will allow from 2021 ” to connect to each other without distraction “. Because Meghan and Harry indeed believe that ” with the challenges of 2020, there has never been a more important time to do it”.

As a reminder, Spotify now hosts more than 1.9 million podcast titles. At the end of September, the company had more than 320 million users, including 144 million paid subscribers, in 92 markets. A hell of a hearing for the Sussexes.