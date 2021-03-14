Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are punished, was she Queen Elizabeth?

Everything seems to indicate that the impression that the recent interview given by actress Meghan Markle and Prince Harry would not be the best for everyone and could possibly not have a normal return to the UK if they so said, have been punished! and it’s not Queen Elizabeth who’s to blame.

It is British society that is totally disappointed by Meghan Markle and the “grandson of the monarch”, a sign of this, it is the most recent statistics that reveal that their popularity in that country declined sharply after their statements.

As is known, the press already had the Duchess “between eyebrows”, as she herself pointed out, now the youngest son of Prince Charles of Wales has also had serious repercussions, although as revealed in her interview with Oprah, “they reiterated to the monarchy that they would not return to their roles” and have not even traveled to visit the British heir’s home country.

POLLS TALK

Newly revealed data show that Queen Elizabeth II, with 80% approval continues to lead the list of real personalities in British society, according to a survey of the YouGov site, to 1,664 adults, it is more British who currently have a negative opinion of“Lady Di’sson” a (48%), as for the“former TV actress”,58%) he sees her negatively, they reportedly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YouGov UK (@yougovuk)

As for the other members of the royals, everything indicates that the interview did not diminish in its popularity, the opposite of what happens to the American couple today. Meghan and Harry.

So surely, Markle, even less than Prince Harry, would plan a trip in the coming months or years to the lands where she once became part of the British Family and where she also claims, “she suffered media scrutiny, coupled with discrimination over her origins that plunged her into a severe depression.”

After what they both shared with “TV mogul” Oprah Winfrey, the levels of disapproval among the English reach record levels, so the survey published on Friday ensures.

Another of those who again appears on the list of those affected was Prince Charles of Wales, as you read it, the “father of William and Harry” recorded a 6-point increase in negative comments, apparently the“future king” has failed to gain considerable sympathy among the inhabitants.

This for him would be troubling to be the next person to replace Queen Elizabeth after her abdication of the throne. However, many would not be surprised, as it had previously been said that the“descendant” did not enjoy the highest popularity, which in a way would also affect the reputation left by the phenomenon of The Crown series.

DID THEY MEET THEIR GOAL?

Returning to the Sussex situation, it seems that even with all the courage that may have provoked the “hurricane of statements” of the“former senior members” of royalty, not everything could be so bad, at least Prince Harry” would have more hope than his son’s mother and now his future daughter.

According to a group of young people between the age of 18 and 24 still retain a positive opinion of Enríque de Sussex, with (59%) more than Meghan, who threw the (55%). Although in reality, the difference between the two is not so revealing.

However, in the United States, what they were both possibly looking for happened since, in the country that is now their home, their popularity soared by 69% which today makes them one of the figures from royalty with “more popularity”, this is where if they surpass Queen Elizabeth who registers (65%) approval according to data disclosed by Morning Consult.

Although they both arrived in the American region, from an important rank in the monarchy, in the case of Meghan, the American-turned-Duchess of Sussex, not everyone knew the story of the couple, so the controversial encounter would give them the key they were looking for.