Meghan Markle and prince Harry cancels birthday party of their son Archie

The festival will not take place. On the 6th of may next, Archie will celebrate his first birthday, far away from the royal family. Meghan Markle and prince Harry, however, had already organized everything for their son, according to the Daily Mail. A huge party was planned, with a number of celebrities, who are friends of the former american actress : Serena Williams, Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres or George and Amal Clooney. Of course, the mother of Meghan Markle, Doria Ragland, who also lives in Los Angeles was invited to this super birthday party. Unfortunately, the mayor of the city announced on April 10 that no festive gathering was not allowed. “There is no way that Harry and Meghan are able to organize a party for family and friends. Also special is the first anniversary of Archie, it is time to take security more seriously than ever. Their group of close friends will be plenty of other opportunities to get together “, one can read in the tabloid british.

A party canceled, but of good family moments

Of course, once the déconfinement authorized, parents of Archie he will organize the most beautiful birthday. Confined in the family, Meghan Markle and prince Harry to spend time with their son ! At a video conference held during the Easter weekend to the association with Wellchild, the dad of Archie has finally given its new. For the first time since he had taken his distances with the royal family. And apparently, the husband of Meghan Markle

