Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could be interviewed by Ellen DeGeneres

The presenter and comedian would be convincing the Dukes to attend her program The Ellen DeGeneres Show as guests.

It is speculated that Ellen DeGeneres would be convincing Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to attend her show, after moving into her $ 49 million mansions in the Montecito area of ​​California, very close to where the dukes live.

The 62-year-old hostess can interview the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on ‘Ellen DeGeneres Show’ after moving into the Santa Barbara County property.

The royal couple is likely to shed light on their new life in their appearance on the show. They would also talk about the challenges they faced while settling into their new nest with their son Archie.

The Montecito area has been targeted by paparazzi and media people since Meghan and Harry, who stepped down as royals earlier this year, moved from Hidden Hills in Los Angeles to their Italian-style villa.

Celebrity couple Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, and Ellen DeGeneres also chose the picturesque valley as their home after the royal family arrived in the city.

DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi reportedly bought the former home of comedian Dennis Miller and his wife in Montecito. The area is known as a Hollywood stars paradise ideal for the super-rich who want to live in splendid seclusion.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been very cautious about their change, as they don’t want to anger the locals who definitely don’t like paparazzi.