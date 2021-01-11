CELEBRITIES

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry do not plan to return to social networks

It is highly unlikely that the couple will return to the networks due to the rampant hatred and negativity in them.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left their social media platforms around the same time that they left their relationship with the royal family.

And it appears the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have no plans to return, The Times of London reports.

According to the report, it is “highly unlikely” that the couple will have an online presence again due to rampant hatred and negativity on social media platforms.

That said, prior to their departure from the royal fold, the two of them were pretty big on social media. While their own official Sussex Royal platform was used to highlight their royal duties and activities, they also had their own personal and secret platforms.

Meghan ran her popular online blog called The Tig, which was shut down after her engagement to Prince Harry.

The duke, on the other hand, is assured that he secretly had an Instagram account that he created when he began dating Meghan.

