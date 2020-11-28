Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have lent their Frogmore Cottage residence to Eugenie and her husband

Queen Elizabeth II, who gifted them the property when they married, authorized Harry and Meghan to lend the mansion to their cousin Eugenie.

Much has been speculated about the transfer of Princess Eugenie and her husband, businessman Jack Brooksbank to the home of the Dukes of Sussex in Windsor, the residence of Frogmore Cottage.

The English press said that handing over the property to his cousin, his uncle’s daughter, Prince Andrew, shows that they are unwilling to live in England again.

But according to a source from Harper’s Bazaar magazine, Harry and Meghan were the ones who offered Eugenie and Jack the residence, with the clear authorization of their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, who gave the house to the Sussexes.

“They are delighted to be able to open their home to Princess Eugenie and Jack while raising their own family. The Sussexes will continue to own the property and will not collect rent from Jack and Eugenie. They could even share the space when Harry and Meghan visit England, ”said the insider, ensuring that there is enough space for everyone.

Princess Eugenie and her husband are expecting their first child, who will be born in early 2021.

Currently, the couple lives in Ivy Cottage, inside Kensington Palace, and they will move to Frogmore because it is in Windsor, Eugenie’s hometown.

The property is also close to where the Queen and Prince Philip are passing the coronavirus lockdown, at Windsor Castle.

As Frogmore is a private residence, owned by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Buckingham Palace did not comment on it.

The Daily Mail reports that shippers were seen emptying the house, removing furniture, which may have been shipped to the current Sussex residence in Southern California.

“It is a sign that they plan to make California their permanent home,” said the source.