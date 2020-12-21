Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to release a Christmas card with their son

A royal expert ensures that the postcard of the Sussexes with their little son will be presented shortly.

In keeping with royal tradition, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are releasing a little Archie’s Christmas card very soon.

This was claimed by the royal expert and author of Finding Freedom, Omid Scobie claimed, according to The Sun newspaper.

Without revealing the date, Omid said it will be released “any day now.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrate their first Christmas in California after leaving their royal duties.

The couple gave up their duties to gain financial independence. Previously, they were expected to arrive in the UK before Christmas before the Meghan Markle case hearing.

But his meeting with the royal family was postponed after the case was postponed to a later date at the request of the duchess.