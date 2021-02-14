Meghan Markle angry over Harry who will never become King?

Prince Harry married Meghan Markle, much to the chagrin of her family. A situation that seems to annoy the Duchess of Sussex more than anything.

Is Meghan Markle the venal daughter that the royal family and their loved ones feared to have in front of them? It seems that Prince Harry’s wife saw in him the stuff of a king. However, he will never, to his great regret. Is she really so interested in the crown?

A year ago, Meghan Markle and Harry made a move that shocked everyone. Both made the decision to cut the cord with the Windsors.

A divorce that still today attracts gossip from all sides. In fact, the Duchess is getting rid of a case of letters exchanged with Mail on Sunday.

Despite the slanderous comments against her, the Duchess of Sussex is trying hard to save her image. However, her detractors still see her as a diamond cruncher.

Is his marriage to Prince Harry just a maneuver to grab the lion’s share? Is it driven only by the lure of gain, as its haters say loud and clear?

According to reports, Meghan Markle is furious that her husband cannot take William’s place on the throne. What about these sudden revelations?

MEGHAN MARKLE IS ONCE AGAIN ACCUSED OF TAKING ADVANTAGE OF PRINCE HARRY

Some believe that Meghan Markle’s marriage to Harry was just a move by the actress to ascend the throne. A surprising fact, knowing that the latter chose to turn his back on the throne.

As a reminder, William’s brother is the only 6th in the order of succession. This leaves him with little chance of gaining full power at some point.

On the other hand, his brother William is expected to succeed Queen Elizabeth II, in case Prince Charles, their father, was to abdicate. This is often accepted by specialists.

Anyway, according to royal expert Ingrid Seward, “the only modern prince who really doesn’t care about his place on the list is probably Harry.” Don’t let that hold you back.

Interviewed by The Sun, the crowned head specialist said Meghan Markle did not understand why she and her husband were “less important than William, Kate and their children” in the estate.

A concern that does not seem to affect our prince unattracted to power. This, even though Lady Di saw in him the makings of a king in his lifetime.

Anyway, Henry’s official first name will never become the King of England. In any case, the chances are more than slim for such a turnaround to occur … The die is cast.