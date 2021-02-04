CELEBRITIES

Meghan Markle: Buckingham reacts to Archie’s certificate!

Posted on

Amid controversy over the certificate of Meghan Markle’s son Archie, Buckingham Palace reacted and denied any responsibility.

The certificate of Archie, son of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, was changed a month after his birth. A controversy to which Buckingham Palace finally reacts!

What a story! Meghan Markle keeps attracting attention. Again and again. Latest episode: the birth certificate of his little boy, Archie.

As we reported to you a few days ago, Prince William’s wife would have modified it. This, one month after the birth of the royal baby.

But what has changed? It’s very simple. The former Suits star has reportedly removed her two first names “Meghan Rachel” to add her royal status.

Indeed, Meghan Markle was still a duchess in June 2019. So she is said to have written: “Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex.”

Thus, the royal experts have always wondered: Was this the first step towards “Megxit”? Or were they trying to differentiate themselves from Cambridge?

And for good reason, Kate Middleton’s first name appears on each of her children’s birth certificates. So she did not use her status.

In reality, it would be none of that. Thus, Doria Ragland’s daughter would not have changed her son’s birth certificate on her own initiative. We pushed him to do it!

So that’s what she wanted to know through her spokesperson. “The name change on public documents made in 2019 was required by the Palace (Editor’s note: Buckingham), “reads a lengthy message.

“As confirmed by documents from senior officials. This was not requested by Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, or by the Duke of Sussex. Yet the Palace denies…

MEGHAN MARKLE: THE WAR WITH BUCKINGHAM CONTINUES

Indeed, Buckingham Palace could not help but react to Meghan Markle’s statement. And the least we can say is that he disclaims any responsibility.

So that’s what a witness to this little novelty on the certificate reported in the columns of the Daily Mail, this Tuesday, February 2. “The certificate has been changed by the former office of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” he said.

Where? Kensington Palace! “It has been modified to ensure the consistency of the name and nobility chosen for Meghan with other private documents,” he said.

A royal source also confirmed that the request did not come from Buckingham Palace. “It was Prince Harry and Meghan’s own aides at Kensington Palace who had written the new names.”

Thus, “it had nothing to do with the Queen or her team.” So who should we believe? Meghan Markle and her husband or the monarch team? Case to follow…

Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

328
CELEBRITIES

Christina Milian reveals more Isaiah with a flag in her hands!

168
CELEBRITIES

Meghan Markle wasn’t ready to join the royal family!

160
CELEBRITIES

Iris Mittenaere ravishing for a shoot on Instagram!

133
CELEBRITIES

HARRY STYLES TOOK OLIVIA WILDE TO HER MANAGER’S WEDDING – HERE’S HOW IT WENT

127
CELEBRITIES

THE KARDASHIAN-JENNER CLAN HAS OFFICIALLY SAID GOODBYE TO THE FAMILY REALITY SHOW

121
CELEBRITIES

Kylie Jenner greeted the year in cold Aspen

120
CELEBRITIES

Alicia Machado is criticized after attacking Jennifer Lopez

105
CELEBRITIES

GWEN STEFANI RETRACES HER ICONIC LOOKS FROM THE PAST IN THE VIDEO FOR “LET ME REINTRODUCE MYSELF”

101
CELEBRITIES

MILEY CYRUS SAID GOODBYE TO HER LITTLE DOG AND “BEST FRIEND” MARY JANE WITH A TOUCHING MESSAGE

96
CELEBRITIES

Hailey Bieber praises Bella Hadid’s beauty

To Top