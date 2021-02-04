Meghan Markle: Buckingham reacts to Archie’s certificate!

Amid controversy over the certificate of Meghan Markle’s son Archie, Buckingham Palace reacted and denied any responsibility.

The certificate of Archie, son of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, was changed a month after his birth. A controversy to which Buckingham Palace finally reacts!

What a story! Meghan Markle keeps attracting attention. Again and again. Latest episode: the birth certificate of his little boy, Archie.

As we reported to you a few days ago, Prince William’s wife would have modified it. This, one month after the birth of the royal baby.

But what has changed? It’s very simple. The former Suits star has reportedly removed her two first names “Meghan Rachel” to add her royal status.

Indeed, Meghan Markle was still a duchess in June 2019. So she is said to have written: “Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex.”

Thus, the royal experts have always wondered: Was this the first step towards “Megxit”? Or were they trying to differentiate themselves from Cambridge?

And for good reason, Kate Middleton’s first name appears on each of her children’s birth certificates. So she did not use her status.

In reality, it would be none of that. Thus, Doria Ragland’s daughter would not have changed her son’s birth certificate on her own initiative. We pushed him to do it!

So that’s what she wanted to know through her spokesperson. “The name change on public documents made in 2019 was required by the Palace (Editor’s note: Buckingham), “reads a lengthy message.

“As confirmed by documents from senior officials. This was not requested by Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, or by the Duke of Sussex. Yet the Palace denies…

MEGHAN MARKLE: THE WAR WITH BUCKINGHAM CONTINUES

Indeed, Buckingham Palace could not help but react to Meghan Markle’s statement. And the least we can say is that he disclaims any responsibility.

So that’s what a witness to this little novelty on the certificate reported in the columns of the Daily Mail, this Tuesday, February 2. “The certificate has been changed by the former office of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” he said.

Where? Kensington Palace! “It has been modified to ensure the consistency of the name and nobility chosen for Meghan with other private documents,” he said.

A royal source also confirmed that the request did not come from Buckingham Palace. “It was Prince Harry and Meghan’s own aides at Kensington Palace who had written the new names.”

Thus, “it had nothing to do with the Queen or her team.” So who should we believe? Meghan Markle and her husband or the monarch team? Case to follow…