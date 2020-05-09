Meghan Markle, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Bob Sinclar, Cara Delevingne… the finals of the US Open drew from the beautiful world (PHOTOS)

The defeat of Serena Williams for the ladies, and the five hours of struggle Rafael Nadal the men did not affect the desire of people to come to beautiful meetings. Like the duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle that has made a special journey from England, leaving husband and child, to see her best friend… take the broth. Regardless, he needed to be there to encourage and be admitted into the square reserved for the clan of the american champion. We saw the duchess chat with Patrick Mouratoglou, coach and close to Serena.

The director Spike Lee has he also believed that the U.s. would win the title, but he has the resolve to defeat… In any case, it seems to be less annoyed that the top Cara Delevingne who preferred to smooch her girlfriend rather than focusing on the exchanges on the ground.

The next day, for the final man : all the stars were significantly more captured by the game marathon finally won by the “Bull of Manacor”. The French DJ Bob Sinclarthe actress Uma Thurman or the couple Douglas–Zeta Jones have not lost a crumb of them ! A game in which we had the surprise to see Xisca Perellothe girlfriend of Nadal, rather rare in the bleachers around the world. But she attended a match of great intensity. It was, therefore, the kick to come !