Meghan Markle chose to hide her second pregnancy after her miscarriage!

After having a miscarriage last summer, Meghan Markle preferred to wait out of caution before formalizing her second pregnancy

On February 14, Meghan Markle made it official that she was pregnant again. Marked by the miscarriage she had last summer, the Duchess wanted to be careful this time.

For several months, Meghan Markle and Harry have been on a little cloud! And for good reason on February 14, the Sussex announced in a press release that they would expand their family.

« We can confirm that Archie will be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to be waiting for their second child,” their spokesperson said!

On the Web, the couple’s fans were able to admire the Duchess’s very advanced baby bump! Obviously, Prince George’s aunt is several months pregnant already.

According to a relative of Meghan Markle for “People”, the Duchess was extremely shocked by the miscarriage she had last summer. Focused on her plans and Archie’s education, Prince Charles’ daughter-in-law never imagined getting pregnant again so quickly.

For fear of reliving this trauma, she would have wanted this time to wait before formalizing the good news. We understand that!

Since their exile in the United States, Sussex seems more fulfilled than ever. Earlier this year, Katie Nicholl had assured that they were doing “everything to” give a little brother or sister to Archie “close” to his age.

MEGHAN MARKLE SCARRED FOREVER BY HER MISCARRIAGE!

“These are very happy parents who can’t wait to share this happiness with a second child,” People magazine wrote in its columns.

Last year, Meghan Markle had indulged in the loss of her second child via the New York Times. “After changing Archie’s diaper, I felt a violent pain,” she said.

But also: “I sat on the floor… With my son in his arms. Humming a lullaby to calm us both (…). I knew, as I was hugging my first child, that I was losing the second child.”

This very poignant forum had moved the whole world. Last I heard, Meghan Markle and Harry reportedly gave an exclusive interview to Oprah Winfrey to talk about their upcoming plans.

But also their new life in the United States. Outside the Channel, anger rumbles on.

Indeed, Queen Elizabeth II would never have heard of this interview. Worse!

It was his teams who were reportedly informed via Twitter. The heights!

Wanting to restore their image, the Sussex might not be in trouble to tackle the Windsors. Indeed, they would never have forgiven certain past events within the Firm.

Attacked from all sides, Archie’s mother would always have had the lack of support of the royal family in her throat. Case to follow then!