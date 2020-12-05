Meghan Markle could earn millions if she dares to publish her memoirs

The Duchess of Sussex kept a diary during her stay in Britain, with information that could be worth many millions.

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, kept a diary during her time in the royal family, according to the report.

It is speculated that Prince Harry’s wife could earn millions if she turns her memoirs into a book, which would surely become a best seller.

According to the Express newspaper, “Meghan could reveal the struggles she faced leaving her native Los Angeles as a member of the British royal family.”

The post says that one of the duchess’s friends revealed that the former ‘Suits’ star regularly wrote her thoughts and feelings in a journal, after marrying Prince Harry.

Some royal fans and commentators believe that ‘there’s a good chance I can post a memory. They also linked it to the Princess Diana interview given by Prince Harry’s mother in 1995, where she revealed that Charles was having an affair.

The scandal with Prince Andrew also occurred during Meghan’s time with the royal family. There are rumors that the family did not want it to come out.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who stepped down as royals in March, are currently busy with Christmas preparations at their new nest in Southern California.