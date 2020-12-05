CELEBRITIES

Meghan Markle could earn millions if she dares to publish her memoirs

Posted on

The Duchess of Sussex kept a diary during her stay in Britain, with information that could be worth many millions.

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, kept a diary during her time in the royal family, according to the report.

It is speculated that Prince Harry’s wife could earn millions if she turns her memoirs into a book, which would surely become a best seller.

According to the Express newspaper, “Meghan could reveal the struggles she faced leaving her native Los Angeles as a member of the British royal family.”

The post says that one of the duchess’s friends revealed that the former ‘Suits’ star regularly wrote her thoughts and feelings in a journal, after marrying Prince Harry.

Some royal fans and commentators believe that ‘there’s a good chance I can post a memory. They also linked it to the Princess Diana interview given by Prince Harry’s mother in 1995, where she revealed that Charles was having an affair.

The scandal with Prince Andrew also occurred during Meghan’s time with the royal family. There are rumors that the family did not want it to come out.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who stepped down as royals in March, are currently busy with Christmas preparations at their new nest in Southern California.

Related Items:

Recommended for you

Most Popular

24.7K
CELEBRITIES

Lili Reinhart opens her jacket and dazzles, revealing what’s underneath

8.3K
CELEBRITIES

Kylie Jenner and the real reason for her breakup with Travis Scott

5.3K
CELEBRITIES

Henry Cavill confesses his training to gain muscle in ‘the Witcher 2’

3.9K
CELEBRITIES

Johnny Depp struggles to find a new project

3.6K
CELEBRITIES

Chrissy Teigen moved away from the networks because of the “hole of pain and depression” in which she is

3.3K
CELEBRITIES

Drake fully supports The Weeknd in his dislike against the Grammys

3.0K
CELEBRITIES

Could a collaboration between Latina Shakira and group BLACKPINK happen?

2.9K
CELEBRITIES

KRISTEN STEWART: GIRLFRIEND DYLAN MEYER SHARED A ROMANTIC COUPLE PHOTO

2.4K
Games

Biomutant Download Free Game For COMPUTER Full Version

2.1K
CELEBRITIES

Prince Harry warned about his royal titles

To Top