Meghan Markle crack totally Brad Pitt !

Meghan Markle craquerait to Brad Pitt ? Here there are several elements that suggest that it has already had a crush on the actor !

Meghan Markle would have been able to become Meghan Pitt ? Very likely, asshe has always had a weakness for Brad Pitt ! MCE TV tells you everything in detail !

Brad Pitt has always had a lot of success to the feminine. For a long time has been considered to be the most beautiful man in the world.

And, inevitably, the rumors surrounding the relationship of Brad Pitt, therefore, are accrued. On the other hand, last week, Renee Bargh was the new woman on the list.

But it seems that the actor has also made capsize the heart of Meghan Markle ! Don’t be surprised ! All over again, then at the time when she divorced Brad Jennifer Aniston after five years of marriage.

Thing which had so pleased Meghan Markle ! It is this that has revealed a source close to the brothers of the New Idea :

“At the time, Meghan Markle and his friends spoke of his desire to play next to Brad Pitt or George Clooney. And, of course, all the world had the hots for them. “

“Meghan Markle harasses the entourage from Brad”

The mom of the little Archie would have so spoken of his desire to become the wife of Brad. “When Brad left Jennifer Aniston… And Angelina Jolie was on the scene, Meghan has admitted that she would like to be the next Mrs. Pitt “.

And that’s not all ! Since she is back in L. A, the wife of prince Harry several times he tried to make an appointment with the actor.



“From the day that she and Harry landed in Los Angeles, Meghan Markle is harassment the surroundings of Brad to arrange a meeting “, “says a source.

“When you have something in mind, she did everything to achieve it ! And now, she wants to play in a movie with Brad. She is constantly harassing his assistants. And she even he begged George Clooney to organize a meeting for an informal dinner and professional. ”

Tags : news of meghan markle – brad pitt – Meghan Markle – Meghan Markle 2020 – Meghan Markle news, Meghan Markle brad – Meghan Markle pair – meghan markle harry