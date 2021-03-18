Meghan Markle: Does Donald Trump imagine him in the White House?

Meghan Markle draws the wrath of Donald Trump. The former president of the United States despises her in front of journalists.

Donald Trump is no longer President of the United States. But that doesn’t stop him from giving his political opinion. But also to talk about Meghan Markle.

On Tuesday, March 16, Donald Trump was on the set of Fox News. The Conservatives’ favorite news channel.

His first interview since the end of his term. So Donald Trump took the opportunity to speak to the news.

Indeed, since Joe Biden took office, the former president has been silenced. And he is no longer welcome on television sets.

As on Twitter, where his personal account was suspended. But also that of the White House that was taken over by Joe Biden.

So he moved to Florida, away from the cameras and television sets. But he can count on the support of his fans who are still very numerous.

The Fox News interview was therefore eagerly awaited by the Americans. And they were not disappointed.

Donald Trump has spoken out about Meghan Markle’s case. And especially on the stories since the interview given to Oprah Winfrey.

And this isn’t the first time the billionaire has spoken about Meghan Markle. By 2020, the former actress had encouraged Americans to vote against him.

To which Donald Trump replied, “I’m not a fan of her. I wish Harry a lot of courage because he needs it.”

MEGHAN MARKLE IS DONALD TRUMP’S TARGET

Meghan Markle and her husband caused a stir in their interview. Indeed, they have made many revelations about the royal family.

The 39-year-old mother didn’t mince words. And it has re-established the truth about the behavior of members of the British monarchy.

And accusations of racism within the crown shocked the world. One more reason why the couple preferred to move to Los Angeles.

Some even think that the couple will run in future presidential elections. Or at least they will be part of the American political landscape.

So journalists wanted to hear from Donald Trump about these rumors. The former president of the United States replied, “I hope that will happen.”

Before continuing with a smile on my face: “If this were to happen, I think I would have an even stronger desire to introduce myself”.

He then responded to the charges against the royal family. “I happen to know the queen as you know. I met her and I think she’s a great person,” he said.

For her part, Meghan Markle had previously called Donald Trump a “misogynist.” And even refused to attend his visit to London in 2018.

One thing is for sure, the two Americans do not like each other very much. But who knows, maybe they’ll meet again in the White House one day.