Meghan Markle does not want to return to the UK this year

The Duchess has asked to delay the trial of her case against the Mail On Sunday, which would be at the beginning of January 2021.

Meghan Markle filed an application in a London court, seeking to delay the trial of her case against the Mail On Sunday, according to British media reports.

Reports say that the Duchess of Sussex, who currently lives in the United States with her husband, Prince Harry, and their son Archie, asked the court to delay the hearing for a later date.

Meghan is suing publisher Associated Newspapers over articles the Mail on Sunday printed last year that included parts of a handwritten letter she sent to her father, Thomas Markle, in August 2018.

Last month, Meghan lost a battle in her privacy lawsuit against the newspaper after the London High Court ruled that the newspaper could amend her case before a trial next year.

British tabloids speculated that the former actress would return to the UK later this year to attend the trial in January.

Reports said the Duchess was likely to return in December because she will have to self-quarantine before attending the trial. Now it is clear that Meghan’s intention is not to travel to the United Kingdom for the time being.