Meghan Markle: Elizabeth II learned of her upcoming interview via Twitter!

Elizabeth II would be angry. Indeed, the Queen reportedly learned via Twitter that Meghan Markle had given an interview to Ophrah Winfrey!

For several days, Meghan Markle and Harry have often been on the front page of many media outlets. And for good reason, on February 14, the couple formalized the New Pregnancy of the Duchess.

« We can confirm that Archie will be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to be waiting for their second child,” said the Sussex spokesperson.

The good news in short! In any case, this information will have surprised and delighted many of their fans.

From the Megxit, Meghan Markle and Harry seem to be hiding in their sublime villa in Montecito. Wanting to protect their privacy, Archie’s parents do their best to protect themselves from the tabloids.

And they give very few interviews! But the latest news is that the Sussex are going to make their big comeback.

Meghan Markle and Harry recently reportedly recorded a television interview alongside Ophrah Winfrey. The only problem was that the Queen of England was unaware.

Worse! According to the Mirror, Prince Charles’ mother has reportedly learned the news thanks to her teams who always keep an eye on Twitter. Then at Buckingham, anger rumbles!

MEGHAN MARKLE AND HARRY CONTINUE TO ANNOY QUEEN ELIZABETH II!

According to the Mirror, Meghan Markle and Harry pulled out the heavy artillery to restore their image. The interview with Oprah Winfrey would have been conducted in two parts.

In the intro, Kate Middleton’s sister-in-law would have approached her entry into the Firm. But also its difficult management of media pressure.

In the second part, Prince William’s brother would have indulged himself without a filter on his new life in the United States. He is also said to have entrusted his future plans with his wife.

If since the Megxit the Sussex are free to do more or less what they want, this speech would be of great concern to the royal family.

The Windsors have always applied the “Never Complain, Never Explain” with flying colors. This means: “Never complain, never justify yourself.”

Attacked from all sides in the media, Archie’s parents will certainly deliver their truth. Even if it undermines the image of the Firm!

Obviously, Meghan Markle and Harry are becoming more and more detached from the Windsors. According to the Daily Mail, Queen Elizabeth II was informed of the Duchess’s second pregnancy “shortly before the announcement was made public.”

Atmosphere! In any case, exiled to L.A., the couple seems to want to move forward.

And for nothing in the world, they would not want to return to their old life and its constraints. Case to follow then!