Meghan Markle: first shock teaser of her interview with Oprah!

On March 7, CBS will broadcast the long-awaited interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. A first clip was revealed on Youtube.

This is the most anticipated interview! Since leaving the royal family, Meghan Markle had not deigned to break from silence. For the first time, she is about to break her silence.

For example, the Duchess of Sussex and her husband gave an interview to Oprah Winfrey. A shock and exclusive event that will air on March 7 on CBS.

So, to make the biggest fans of the royal family wait, an excerpt was shared on Youtube. In the footage, the couple recounts their ordeal with the press.

But also the way he experienced the media when Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were still members of the royal family.

“Were you silent? Or have you been silenced? asks the pope of the interview to the mother-to-be. Before quoting one of their sentences. According to them, it was an “almost insurmountable” obstacle.

Then the father of little Archie speaks: “Mhas greatest concern was that history will repeat itself“. The ex-military man refers to the tragic fate of his mother, Lady Diana.

MEGHAN MARKLE AND PRINCE HARRY WANTED TO PROTECT THEMSELVES

Indeed, the former wife of Prince Charles lost her life in a car accident while trying to escape the paparazzi. So Prince Harry addresses lovely words to Meghan Markle.

« I’m just happy to be sitting here … with my wife because I can’t imagine what it could have been like for her [Lady Diana] to go through all this alone, all these years ago,” he says.

Before going on: “It was very hard for us, but at least we were together.” Thus, those who are about to be parents for the second time refuse to live far from each other.

And for good reason, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are going through the most difficult times together. Hand in hand. In fact, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would have come even closer after a tragedy.

In short, they lost their second child. A miscarriage that the former actress had recounted in the columns of the New York Times.

“After changing Archie’s diaper, I felt a painful cramp,” she explained. “I collapsed on the floor with him in my arms, humming a lullaby to calm us both.”

Then she added: “Keeping a happy look when I felt something was wrong. I knew, by hugging my first child, that I was losing the second. »