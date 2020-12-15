Meghan Markle gave this to Oprah Winfrey for Christmas

The presenter published a video on her social networks where she shows the gift basket that the duchess sent her.

Oprah Winfrey is showing off her latest Christmas present, which she presumably received from Meghan Markle.

By sharing a video on Instagram, the talk show host proved that the Duchess of Sussex has a gift for gift-giving, as the basket was filled with festive goodies.

While Winfrey refrained from mentioning Meghan’s full name, she dropped some important clues that the basket was Meghan’s, referring to her as “her neighbor M.”

Her caption in the post also seems to confirm that the Duchess was the one who sent the treats to Winfrey,

“On the first day of Christmas, my neighbor ‘M’ sent me… a basket of delicacies! Yes, that M, ”he wrote with a crown emoji.

The video shows Winfrey going through the many packets of Clevr oat milk superlattice mixes as she says, “My new go-to morning and evening drink.”

Meghan Markle and Oprah Winfrey have been neighbors since the former royal family moved to Montecito with her husband, Prince Harry, earlier this year in July.