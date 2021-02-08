CELEBRITIES

Meghan Markle: Harry about to be on James Corden’s Late Late Show?

Posted on

This is news that is likely to make a lot of noise! Meghan Markle’s husband Harry could soon appear on James Corden’s show.

It’s news that has inflamed tabloids all over the world. Meghan Markle’s husband Harry is slated to take part in James Corden’s upcoming Late Late Show.

Since setting foot on American soil, Lady Di’s son has made no public appearances on television. His only appearances were via Zoom.

Archie’s dad decided that in 2021 he would think about him, and that’s why he could appear on James Corden’s next show. The information was provided by The Mirror.

The tabloid People sulfurous revealed on February 6th that Meghan Markle’s husband decided to have a good time. So he left the Montecito villa where he lives with his wife and son to go to the CBS studios.

The young man was reportedly seen with James Corden’s film crew. In a few rare shots taken by the paparazzi, we see James Corden and Harry very complicit.

The two friends who share the same British accent filmed several scenes on the streets of Los Angeles. At this time, The Mirror does not specify whether the scenes shot for a Carpool Karaoke or some other secret project.

The pictures show Harry and James Corden having fun on a bus not far from Hollywood. A moment of relaxation that Prince Harry seems to have enjoyed.

HARRY, FUTURE GUEST OF JAMES CORDEN’S LATE LATE SHOW

Unmasked, they kept a distance from each other in order to comply with the government’s health measures. In the pictures on The Mirror, Harry laughs.

The British media revealed that the two friends were surrounded by numerous cameras. So we can conclude that Meghan’s husband gave an interview to James Corden, nothing more.

Rumors about Archie’s dad had been invading the web for several months. Among these rumors is Harry’s presence on television.

Both Meghan show up very little in the media. But by becoming full-fledged American citizens, the couple, more united than ever, decided to show up. And tv cameras are more than eager to learn more about one of the most powerful couples in the world.

Meghan Markle recently lent her voice to an elephant documentary for Disney. Added to this, Archie’s parents have signed a contract with Netflix, for which they will produce documentaries and reports.

And that’s not all! The couple is currently working with the music platform, Spotify, to create a special podcast. As you will understand, Meghan and Harry don’t have time to get bored.

Related Items:,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

554
CELEBRITIES

Kylie Jenner lynched because of Stormi’s birthday party!

383
CELEBRITIES

Christina Milian reveals more Isaiah with a flag in her hands!

204
CELEBRITIES

Iris Mittenaere ravishing for a shoot on Instagram!

201
CELEBRITIES

Meghan Markle wasn’t ready to join the royal family!

159
CELEBRITIES

THE KARDASHIAN-JENNER CLAN HAS OFFICIALLY SAID GOODBYE TO THE FAMILY REALITY SHOW

152
CELEBRITIES

Kim Kardashian raunchy in silk lingerie on Instagram!

132
CELEBRITIES

MILEY CYRUS SAID GOODBYE TO HER LITTLE DOG AND “BEST FRIEND” MARY JANE WITH A TOUCHING MESSAGE

131
CELEBRITIES

Emma Watson (Harry Potter) very badly in the face of the many criticisms!

116
CELEBRITIES

Romance between Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde creates controversy

116
CELEBRITIES

Kim Kardashian has a plan to split her assets with Kanye West!

To Top