Meghan Markle: Harry back in England for Prince Philip?

Worried about her grandfather’s health, Meghan Markle’s companion plans to go back and forth to England.

Prince Philip has been hospitalized for several days. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly already arranged in case her health worsens.

On Tuesday 16 February, Prince Philip stays at the King Edward VII Hospital in London after becoming unwell. Not without a penalty. Indeed, after several days of illness, he finally agreed to be hospitalized as a precaution.

And he is apparently not the only one who has made arrangements in case his health worsens. “Concerned about her grandfather’s well-being,” Meghan Markle’s companion reportedly decided to prepare a private jet in case they had to return urgently.

The Duke of Success also reportedly decided to self-isolate. It plans to take a PCR test when it leaves the United States and enters The United States. Ok!

But for now, there is nothing to be alarmed about. Indeed, Prince Philip has already made a short getaway to the hospital in December. And this, for a small routine intervention.

Buckingham Palace even clarified that this was not related to the Covid-19. In any case, Prince Philip has already received his first dose of the vaccine last January.

“He’s in good mood,” a source told The Mirror. However, the same source added that it took a bit of a long time to make the prince’s case. Indeed, the latter does not really seem the type to complain.

“He wanted the minimum of agitation… around him. Especially because doctors and nurses all work so hard during the pandemic.” Phew! That should still reassure Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

MEGHAN MARKLE AND PRINCE HARRY LOSE THEIR LATEST OFFICIAL TITLES!

The news comes as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have lost their last official titles. Indeed, the Duke and Duchess have indeed confirmed to the Queen their definitive withdrawal from the royal family. Ouch!

Thus, the couple does not wish to reverse its withdrawal at the end of the one-year transition period granted to it.

In concrete terms, Prince Harry will lose his military titles. While Meghan Markle will lose her charity sponsorships. Oh…

“While all are saddened by their decision, the Duke and Duchess remain much-loved members of the royal family,” the palace said in a statement. We hope, however, that this news will do Prince Harry and his wife a great deal of good, who is about to welcome their second child.