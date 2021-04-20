Meghan Markle: Harry can’t wait to leave London to find her!

On April 17, Harry attended the funeral of his grandfather, Prince Philip. And he’d be looking forward to finding Meghan Markle and Archie!

Last Saturday in Windsor, Prince Harry was present to pay a final tribute to his grandfather, Prince Philip. At the last news, he would like to find his wife Meghan Markle and their son Archie in the United States as soon as possible.

MEGHAN MARKLE AND HARRY UNDER FIRE

On Saturday, April 17, thousands of viewers tuned in to watch Prince Philip’s funeral in Windsor. Of course, much of the Firm was at Queen Elizabeth II’s side to greet her husband one last time.

If Harry was present in the same way as his brother, Meghan Markle gave her support by thought from the United States. Pregnant for several months, her doctor formally forbade her to fly.

While some regretted his absence, others were pleased. Across the Channel, Archie’s mother doesn’t have good press.

Much of the public still have the interview she gave to Oprah Winfrey to tackle the Windsors. And that’s not all.

For many, Meghan Markle would also be responsible for the disagreement between Harry and his brother Prince William. In any case last Saturday, an image delighted the English!

It was indeed side by side that Lady D’s sons left the ceremony. Exchanging a few words in the process!

Tensions are setting aside, the time has been for recollection within the royal family. Even so, Harry would be looking forward to seeing Meghan Markle and Archie in Montecito… Much to the chagrin of the English.

SUSSEX WANT TO MOVE FORWARD

According to Page Six, Harry decided to leave London directly after his grandfather’s faes. Despite the health crisis, Prince Charles’ youngest son was able to join the rest of his family in London to attend Prince Philip’s funeral.

Pandemic obliges, he had been placed in quarantine a few days before he could find the entire Firm. But it was without Meghan Markle that Prince Harry stood alongside the other members of the Windsor clan.

He had not returned to England for more than a year. It must be said that the Megxit has tarnished its image in Great Britain.

Attacked from all sides, the Sussex preferred to live reclusively in the Atlantic. Far from prying eyes, they raise their little Archie in peace.

And the couple seems very happy in their new life in the United States. Last I heard, Meghan Markle is pregnant with a little girl. And Harry would be taking care of him.

Hence her desire to find her as soon as possible. We get it!

According to some tabloids, his wife is also due to give birth next June. Case to follow you are told!