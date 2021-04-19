Meghan Markle: Harry reunites with his brother William at Philip’s funeral!

Meghan Markle’s husband, Prince Harry, finally talks to his brother, Prince William! We’ll give you more details.

Meghan Markle’s husband, Prince Harry finally reconciled with Prince William!

BACK TO ENGLAND

This weekend, Meghan Markle’s baby was back in the UK. Prince Harry was back for the funeral of his grandfather, Prince Philip.

He had passed away “peacefully” a few days ago at Windsor Castle at the age of 99. His funeral was held in a small circle because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

You should know that Meghan Markle’s baby and her brother, Prince William, have been in the cold for several months now. But it seems that communication has once again been established between the two brothers.

It took the death of their grandfather for them to finally talk again! The two brothers arrived together at Prince Philip’s funeral. They then parted in the procession that followed their grandfather’s cercueil.

In the chapel of St. George, the two princes were even more separated. Not least because of the strict protocol put in place because of the health crisis. But at the end of the chapel, we finally witnessed the long-awaited reunion!

Indeed, Prince Harry and his brother, Prince William has finally spoken! We’re telling you more.

MEGHAN MARKLE ABSENT

While the young Prince Harry returned to the UK for his grandfather’s funeral, Meghan Markle did not make the trip. The young woman is 7 months pregnant. Yes, I did.

So she just doesn’t have the right to fly. But according to The Sun newspaper, Meghan Markle followed the funeral remotely.

Prince Harry was able to reconnect with his brother William and his wife, Kate Middleton. The trio was indeed talking at the exit of the chapel.

An image that did not fail to make fans and Internet users react. “Seeing Harry and William talking to each other again, it’s too beautiful. Two brothers tearing each other apart, it’s sad. I’m happy for them here. “You can read on social media.

“Harry leaving the ceremony with William and Kate… Diana must be proud of where she is,” wrote another fan of the royal family. Other Internet users also praised Kate Middleton’s kindness.

“This woman is definitely too good,” remarked one user. The reunion between the two brothers had a little effect on the fans.

Could this finally be the end of the tensions between the two young princes? Only the future will tell. Case to follow very closely.