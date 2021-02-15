Meghan Markle has a sad thing in common with Prince Philip!

Meghan Markle and Prince Philip have one thing in common. All two have aroused a great deal of apprehension on the part of the royal family!

Who would have thought… Prince Philip and his little girl by marriage, Meghan Markle has one thing in common!

According to British author Ian Lloyd, Prince Philip “could have helped and advised “Meghan Markle! Indeed, the royal family specialist explained in his book The Duke: 100 chapters in the life of Prince Philip.

The reason? They both had problems integrating into the royal family! Indeed, Prince Philip of England, at the beginning of his relationship with the future Queen, experienced difficulties similar to those of Meghan when she married Prince Harry in 2018.

“Much poorer” than the members of the crown, author Ian Lloyd says he was the target of mockery and negative remarks when he arrived. Members of the royal family “really hated” him and approached him with “a lot of suspicions.”

A difficult beginning that is reminiscent of Meghan Markle’s arrival in the Royal Family. “I think he found it hard, but he tried to adapt.” Tell Ian Lloyd about Prince Philip!

A complicated approach that the Duchess of Sussex also faced before emancipating herself from the crown and moving to America with her small family.

MEGHAN MARKLE AND HARRY: VERY CLOSE TO JOE AND JILL BIDEN

It’s no secret that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry now live in Los Angeles, USA! A country where the couple has already made many friends of brands!

Indeed, the Sussex are close to the new US President, Joe Biden, but also to his Vice-President Kamala Harris. So, on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony, the couple was obviously present!

A friendship that is not new! Indeed, when the First Lady, Jill Biden went to the Invictus Games in 2014. Joe Biden joked: “Jill went to London for the Games. She’s spending too much time with Prince Harry. It’s almost suspicious! »

Four years later, at the Invictus Games in Orlando, Joe Biden made the same kind of statement about Jill and Meghan Markle’s baby! He told The Guardian: “They spend way too much time together.” A phrase, of course, uttered, again, in the tone of humor!

A friendship that seems very solid… In fact, it’s rumored that Meghan and Harry regularly visit Washington! Trips to meet Joe and Jill Biden… A real friendship between 2 powerful couples.