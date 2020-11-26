MEGHAN MARKLE HAS REVEALED THAT SHE HAS LOST THE SECOND CHILD SHE WAS EXPECTING WITH HARRY

Meghan Markle revealed in her own handwritten article for the New York Times that she lost the second child she was expecting with Harry (who no longer wants to be called a prince ) last July.

The Duchess of Sussex began by describing a typical morning of hers, between everyday chores and taking care of the firstborn Archie: ” Have breakfast. Feed the dog. Get the vitamins. Look for that missing sock. Pick up that crayon rolled underneath.” at the table. Queue me before taking my child from the crib. “

” After changing his diaper, I felt a severe cramp. I fell to the floor with him in my arms, muttering a lullaby to keep us both calm, the cheerful melody was in stark contrast to the feeling that something was wrong. I knew, while holding my first child, I was losing my second. “

The 39-year-old went on to say that in the hospital, after the miscarriage and ” holding my husband’s hand, wet from both tears,” she recalled when last year, at the end of the South Africa tour: ” I was exhausted. our baby and I were trying to keep a brave face in front of public scrutiny. “

At that point, a reporter asked her in an interview: ” Are you okay? ” And that question came back to her: ” I realized that the only way to start healing is to ask first: ‘are you okay? ‘ “.

He, therefore, broadened that question in the face of the difficult period that led to 2020, with the covid-19 pandemic, social isolation, the deaths of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd and the consequent Black Lives Matter protests, the questioning of scientific facts, the US presidential elections and polarizing on conflicting opinions: ” It seems that we no longer agree on what is true “.

Meghan Markle concluded with a plea to ” commit to asking others: ‘Are you okay?’. As much as we may disagree and physically distant, the truth is that we are more connected than ever for everything we have endured individually and collectively this year. “

“We are adjusting to a new normal where faces are hidden by masks, but it forces us to look into each other’s eyes (…). For the first time in a long time, as humans, we really see each other “.